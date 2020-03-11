Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Targeting midseason return
Mengden (elbow) will play catch Friday as he works his way towards a midseason return, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Mengden will throw for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic elbow surgery in mid-February. Reports at the time said he'd be back in 6-to-10 weeks, though manager Bob Melvin's midseason timeline, while somewhat ambiguous, suggests that may be a little optimistic. A more precise timeline should emerge once Mengden begins throwing.
