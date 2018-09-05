Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Tosses 4.2 scoreless innings
Mengden pitched 4.2 innings without allowing a run while striking out three and allowing one hit in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.
Mengden didn't get the start in this one, as Liam Hendriks served as the opener, but he saw the bulk of the action Tuesday. He retired the first 10 batters he faced and only allowed a single hit -- a single -- against the final batter he faced with two outs in the sixth. It's unclear what Oakland's strategy will be with their starting rotation going forward, but Mengden could be in line to get another start sometime next week against the Orioles.
