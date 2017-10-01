Play

Mengden (3-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rangers, allowing four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Mengden was terrific in this one, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Adrian Beltre ended it with a single. He got into a bit of trouble in the seventh but was able to induce an inning-ending double-play ball to conclude his afternoon. Mengden threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to a sharp 3.14 with this outing. The 24-year-old finished the season in terrific form after rejoining the big league rotation, rattling off four quality starts in his last five with a 1.54 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB ratio during that span. He should have every opportunity to begin the 2018 campaign in the majors after this display.

