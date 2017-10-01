Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Tosses seven scoreless in win
Mengden (3-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rangers, allowing four hits with one walk and striking out eight.
Mengden was terrific in this one, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Adrian Beltre ended it with a single. He got into a bit of trouble in the seventh but was able to induce an inning-ending double-play ball to conclude his afternoon. Mengden threw 66 percent of his pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to a sharp 3.14 with this outing. The 24-year-old finished the season in terrific form after rejoining the big-league rotation, rattling off four quality starts in his last five with a 1.54 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB ratio during that span. He should have every opportunity to begin the 2018 campaign in the majors after this display.
More News
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Drops decision to Mariners on Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires seven scoreless in win over Tigers•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Fires complete-game shutout Friday•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Holds Astros to three runs in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Joins starting rotation•
-
Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Back with big club•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...