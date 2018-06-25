Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Undergoing MRI
Mengden underwent an MRI on his sprained right foot Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Mengden left his start Saturday with the injury and flew back to Oakland to be examined by team doctors. Whether or not he'll be able to make his next scheduled start Thursday against the Tigers should become clear once the results of the MRI are known.
