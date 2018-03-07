Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Uneven through first three appearances
Mengden, tentatively projected to open the season as the No. 3 starter, has a 9.00 ERA, 2.50 WHIP and .423 BAA over six innings across three spring training appearances.
The right-hander has sandwiched two particularly poor efforts around a three-inning scoreless outing versus the Cubs last Wednesday. Mengden's worst outing came Monday in a 9-9 tie with the White Sox, as he allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings, while also recording a pair of strikeouts. The 25-year-old wrapped up 2017 on a strong note -- going 3-1 with a 1.54 ERA over his last five starts -- helping earn him the designation of presumed starter coming into spring training. He'll look to start inspiring more confidence in his ability to handle the job in a likely turn against the Brewers next Saturday.
