Mengden (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Sam Hilliard, the Rockies' eight-hole hitter, was a thorn in Mengden's side, doubling and later homering off the right-hander. Mengden entered this contest with a 4.54 FIP and 1.30 WHIP for his career, so he's a capable, if unexciting spot starter. The A's are hoping to get Jesus Luzardo stretched out and back in the rotation sooner rather than later.