Mengden came on in relief of Mike Fiers in the fourth inning of a loss to the Angels on Tuesday and allowed an earned run on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander threw 58 pitches overall while eating up some important innings in the middle of the contest in what was his first appearance since making a spot start July 28 against the Rockies. With Jesus Luzardo back in the rotation and Chris Bassitt thriving as a starter as well, Mengden, whose arm is built up for multiple innings, could serve as a valuable resource for manager Bob Melvin in instances such as Tuesday's when starters don't log a normal workload, which makes the 14 days between outings somewhat confounding.