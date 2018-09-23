Mengden is slated to start Monday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mengden will take the mound for Monday's series opener in what figures to be his final start of the regular season. The 25-year-old owns a 4.00 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 67 strikeouts through 110.1 frames in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories