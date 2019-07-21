Mengden allowed four runs on six hits and five walks over 3.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking the no-decision in the loss to the Twins.

Mengden had thrown 18 innings in July without issuing a walk but simply couldn't find the strike zone Sunday. Nearly all of the damage against him came on Max Kepler's three-run homer in the second inning. His ERA ballooned up to 4.65 with the rough outing, but fortunately his offense did enough to avoid tagging him with a loss. Mengden will look to win his fifth straight decision in Friday's home start against Texas.