Athletics' Daniel Mengden: Yields one run in win
Mengden (1-1) allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks across seven innings to earn a victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
As he did in his first MLB start of the year, the 26-year-old experienced some control issues, walking two batters in the first and then yielding a run on a wild pitch in the fourth, but he was pretty sharp other than that. When he's thrown strikes, Mengden has been very tough on major league hitters. Opposing batters have yet to hit a homer and are batting .186 against Mengden in 12.1 innings this year. He is also 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and nine strikeouts in two starts. Given that Mengden earned a second chance at starting despite a underwhelming first MLB outing, he's probably earned a third start with this much better performance.
