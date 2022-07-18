The Athletics have selected Susac with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

The best catcher in this class who will definitely stick at the position, Susac is a draft-eligible sophomore who has a chance to provide value on both sides of the ball. He hit .366/.430/.582 with 12 home runs, a 16.7 K% and a 7.4 BB% in 64 games this season, and while those plate skills would be quite strong for an age-appropriate catcher in pro ball, they aren't great for a Day 1 draft prospect from the Pac-12. Susac can expand the zone and struggles against premium stuff. His approach is to elevate and pull from the right side. Defensively, Susac's top tool is his plus arm, so he should stick at the position even if we get robo umps in a couple years. His older brother Andrew played 114 games in the majors as a backup last decade, and Daniel should be able to have a significantly longer career if he stays healthy, although he is not a surefire primary receiver long term.