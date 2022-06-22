Jimenez, who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Tuesday with a strained right shoulder, had an MRI come back clean, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander isn't dealing with any structural damage to his shoulder, though it remains unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined. Manager Mark Kotsay plans to close out games based on matchups, with righty Zach Jackson and lefty A.J. Puk being the skipper's primary options.