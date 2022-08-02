Jimenez (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Jimenez has been sidelined by a strained shoulder for the past six weeks, but he'll rejoin the Athletics' active roster Tuesday after making two minor-league rehab appearances. The 28-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and is 11-for-13 in save chances this season, and he should be in the ninth-inning mix alongside A.J. Puk and Zach Jackson after Lou Trivino was traded to the Yankees.

