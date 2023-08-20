The Athletics recalled Jimenez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jimenez saved 11 games for Oakland a season ago, but he's struggled to return to form in 2023 after suffering a strained right shoulder in mid-April that cost him significant time. He was activated from the 60-day injured list earlier this month but made just one appearance out of the big-league bullpen before he was optioned to Las Vegas. Since reporting to Triple-A, Jimenez has looked much sharper, striking out nine over 4.1 no-hit innings across four appearances to earn the call back to Oakland. Trevor May looks to have solidified himself as Oakland's closer for the moment, but Jimenez could quickly rise up the depth chart and emerge as a key setup man.