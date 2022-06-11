Jimenez (2-4) blew the save and took the loss Friday against the Guardians after allowing three runs on two hits over one-third of an inning.

Jimenez entered the game in the ninth inning after starter Paul Blackburn left him a two-run lead. The closer was unable to hold on, giving up a solo shot to Jose Ramirez, followed by two sacrifice flies. It's been a rough start to June for the reliever as he already has two losses in three appearances this month. If he does not turn things around, Jimenez may lose his grip on the closer role.