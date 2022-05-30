Jimenez (2-2) allowed a run on no hits and one walk in one inning, blowing a save but earning the win Sunday versus the Rangers.

Jimenez walked Marcus Semien, who stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored the game-tying run on a wild pitch. Luckily for Jimenez, the Athletics responded in the bottom of the ninth with a walkoff single from Jed Lowrie. This was Jimenez's first blown save in 11 opportunities this year, as he's been excellent while holding onto the closer role for the Athletics. He's posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 20 innings.