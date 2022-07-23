Jimenez (shoulder) is set to throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to face hitters Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Jimenez's recovery from a shoulder strain has been on a steady uptick over the last couple of weeks, with Saturday's scheduled bullpen the latest example of such. If the right-hander emerges from Saturday's and Tuesday's activities without setbacks, it's likely he embarks on a brief rehab assignment shortly thereafter according to prior comments from manager Mark Kotsay.