Jimenez was charged with a blown save in Sunday's loss to the Mets after allowing one run on one hit and three walks over just a third of an inning.

Jimenez was able to get Francsico Lindor to ground out to begin the ninth before Pete Alonso tied things up with a monstrous blast to center field. Jimenez then proceeded to implode, walking three straight batters before being replaced by Sam Moll who wound up bailing him out after getting Eduardo Escobar to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. The 29-year-old has just one save on the year with the A's having lost 10 of their last 11, but still seems to be in the late-inning mix. After Sunday's outing, Jimenez owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 4:6 K:BB over 6.2 innings.