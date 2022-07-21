Jimenez (shoulder) completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jimenez has been sidelined just over a month with a strained right shoulder, but he appears to be nearing the final stages of his rehab program. The right-hander is next expected to face live batters, after which he could receive clearance to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.

