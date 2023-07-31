Jimenez (shoulder) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Sunday.

Jimenez was making his fourth rehab appearance overall and was able to bounce back from a rocky outing Thursday where he'd surrendered three earned runs over one-third of an inning. Sunday's appearance was the first of four during his rehab assignment in which Jimenez didn't allow a run, so the Athletics would likely want to see him build up some more momentum before activating him.