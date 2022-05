Jimenez saved Tuesday's 7-5 win against the Mariners, allowing one walk while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Jimenez retired the first two Mariners in the ninth inning before walking Adam Frazier on four pitches but was able to strike out Julio Rodriguez to end the game. The 28-year-old rookie only tossed seven of 14 pitches for strikes but an impressive four were of the swinging variety as Jimenez has now recorded 19 strikeouts in 17.2 innings and has converted all of his save chances.