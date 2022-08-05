Jimenez, just activated from the injured list Tuesday, fired a perfect eighth inning during which he struck out the side in a win over the Angels on Thursday, earning his third hold.

The right-hander couldn't have asked for a better return to action, firing 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes in his first appearance since June 18. Jimenez extended his scoreless streak to four appearances with Thursday's blanking, which pushed his ERA and WHIP down to 4.21 and 1.21, respectively.