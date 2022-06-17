Jimenez allowed a hit and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Jimenez blew a save Friday and pitched in a non-save situation Saturday, but he was called upon to preserve Oakland's one-run lead during Thursday's matchup. The right-hander has posted a 16.50 ERA and 2.33 WHIP in six innings over his last seven outings, and he converted his first save since May 25 during Thursday's appearance. In spite of his recent struggles, Jimenez still appears to be the favorite for closing duties in the Athletics' bullpen.