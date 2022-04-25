Jimenez recorded the save, allowing two hits in the ninth inning of a 2-0 win Sunday over Texas.

After retiring the first two batters of the ninth, Jimenez allowed consecutive singles before getting Willie Calhoun to line out. Entering the season, he had only pitched 1.1 innings at the big-league level but he's been excellent through his first seven appearances and has yet to allow a run. The 28-year-old is 3-for-3 in save opportunities on the season and leads Oakland in the category. While Lou Trivino will likely return to the closer role when he comes back from the COVID-19 injured list, Jimenez has proven himself a reliable late-inning option for the Athletics.