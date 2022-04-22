Jimenez pitched a scoreless ninth inning and recorded his second save while pitching two strikeouts in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

The A's needed Jimenez after a less-than-stellar from the team's set-up men allowed three runs after Paul Blackburn's exit. Lou Trivino (COVID-19 list) will likely re-assume his role as the team's closer once he returns, Jimenez isn't making the decision easy with a zero ERA and a WHIP of 1.20 over five appearances.