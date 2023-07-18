Jimenez (shoulder) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
The right-hander is slated to be capped at 20 pitches in that initial outing, which will come three months to the day he was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. Jimenez's ability to get through a 15-pitch live batting practice session without issues Saturday apparently gave the Athletics the confidence to have him return to game action, but the 29-year-old is likely set to spend at least a couple of weeks down on the farm given how long he's been sidelined.
