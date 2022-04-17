Jimenez (1-0) was credited with the win in a victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday, firing a perfect eighth inning in which he struck out the side.

Following an impressive 1.1 scoreless frames from Justin Grimm, Acevedo outdid his bullpen mate by mowing through the trio of Lourdes Gurriel, Matt Chapman and Zack Collins on 16 pitches. Jimenez has been close to perfect over his first four appearances, allowing just one hit while generating a 5:1 K:BB, Saturday's win and a save.