Jimenez fired 1.1 scoreless innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
The strong showing follows a scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Phillies in Jimenez's season debut on Saturday. The right-hander earned his way onto the big-league roster after a strong spring, and he's offered encouraging results over his first pair of appearances.
