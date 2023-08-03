Jimenez (shoulder) allowed five earned runs on one hit, three walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch over one inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Albuquerque on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Jimenez's disastrous performance in what was already his fifth rehab appearance is of at least some concern, as it also marked the second time in the last three outings he surrendered multiple earned runs. The significant lack of control Wednesday was also alarming, and Jimenez got only 14 of his 35 pitches into the strike zone overall. The right-hander still has some time to work out the kinks on the farm, but if he doesn't demonstrate notable improvement in subsequent appearances, it's not inconceivable he'd remain at the Triple-A level for the time being once activated.