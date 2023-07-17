Jimenez (shoulder) came out of Saturday's 15-pitch live batting practice session feeling good, the team's official site reports.
It's another step in the right direction during the extensive recovery process for Jimenez, whose stint on the injured list will hit three months Wednesday. The right-hander's ability to get through facing live hitters without residual issues is another positive, but he remains without a timetable for return.
