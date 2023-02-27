Jimenez (shoulder) struck out a batter and worked around a base hit in a scoreless inning of relief in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

With Jimenez making his debut in the Athletics' second game of the spring slate, he appears to be operating at full strength during camp after a right shoulder strain shelved him for the final five weeks of the 2022 season. Before succumbing to the injury, Jimenez turned in a 3.41 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while striking out 34 over 34.1 innings. He had a brief run of fantasy relevance as Oakland's closer, bagging 11 saves in 14 chances before injuries derailed him from August onward. The Athletics' closer situation remains unsettled heading into Opening Day, and Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reported earlier in February that Jimenez is "probably the favorite get save opportunities early in the season" in light of his success as a rookie. Lockard suggests that offseason pickup Trevor May as well as Zach Jackson are other possible candidates to claim the ninth-inning role.