Jimenez worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday without a walk or a strikeout to record his 10th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Mariners.

The 28-year-old rookie continues to dazzle in the closer role for Oakland. Jimenez has yet to blow a save this season, and he's been charged with an earned run in only one of his 18 appearances, leading to a 0.49 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 18.1 innings.