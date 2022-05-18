Jimenez picked up the save, striking out one in 1.2 scoreless innings in a 5-2 victory over Minnesota.

Jimenez entered the game in the eighth inning with the tying run at the plate and eliminated the threat on a fly-out and a groundout. He retired the side in order in the ninth in his longest outing of the season. The 28-year-old has been stellar over his first 15 appearances, converting all seven save opportunities and striking out more than a batter an inning in his first extended opportunity to pitch at the major-league level.