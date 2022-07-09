Jimenez (shoulder) played catch again before Friday's game against the Astros, and manager Mark Kotsay noted the right-hander will likely need at least one rehab appearance, the Associated Press reports.

Jimenez has progressed to throwing out to 90 feet in recent days and has apparently been able to engage in multiple throwing sessions without setback. Consequently, the brief rehab assignment Kotsay alluded to could well be imminent, and it's possible Jimenez even logs multiple appearances in the minors considering he's been sidelined since June 21.