Jimenez will serve as the Athletics' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

He'll be making his first career start, but Jimenez is unlikely to cover more than two innings before turning the game over to Hogan Harris, who is expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to serve as the Athletics' bulk reliever. Jimenez recently returned from an extended stay on the injured list due to a strained shoulder and has tossed 1.1 innings and has given up two earned runs over his first two appearances since being reinstated.