Jimenez (shoulder) played catch for the first time in his recovery process Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander has been on the injured list since June 21, and Monday's development naturally represents a significant benchmark. How Jimenez's shoulder responds to Monday's activity will determine how much of a ramp-up his throwing program is subject to over the coming days.
More News
-
Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Could start throwing next week•
-
Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Avoids structural damage•
-
Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Shut down with shoulder strain•
-
Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Earns save Thursday•
-
Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Blown save and loss•
-
Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Stuck with loss Wednesday•