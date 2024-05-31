Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas by Oakland on Friday.
Jimenez will rejoin the Athletics just a month after being sent down to the team's Triple-A affiliate. The 30-year-old righty has appeared in 15 games with Oakland this year, recording a 3.68 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 14.2 innings.
