Jimenez struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Tigers.

Jimenez set down the side on 14 pitches to record his sixth save of the season. He now has each of the Athletics' last five saves, and he appears to be the most trusted option in the ninth inning over Lou Trivino. Jimenez has proven reliable early on in the campaign, turning in 13 scoreless innings while posting a 15:5 K:BB.