Jimenez picked up a save in Wednesday's 1-0 win against the Giants, pitching a perfect ninth inning.
Jimenez was tasked with preserving a one-run ninth-inning lead and made quick work of three Giants hitters, retiring the side on only 10 pitches. It was the right-hander's eighth straight scoreless outing to begin the campaign, and he has allowed only six hits while posting a 9:2 K:BB across eight innings thus far. Jimenez has racked up four saves while Lou Trivino has been on the COVID-19 list, and the former may be forcing his way into more closing opportunities even after Trivino returns given his standout performance in the early going.