Jimenez struck out three batters and issued two walks in a scoreless ninth inning Monday. He earned a save against the Tigers.

Jimenez walked the leadoff batter and issued another free pass with two outs but struck out the other three batters in faced in the scoreless frame. The 28-year-old has now converted all five save chances this year and he's yet to allow an earned run. He's registered a 14:5 K:BB through 12 innings.