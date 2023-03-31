Jimenez earned a save against the Angels on Thursday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed one walk and struck out one batter.

Oakland's closer situation has been hazy throughout the spring, but it may have gained some clarity on Opening Day. With the A's trailing by a run heading into the eighth inning, manager Mark Kotsay turned to Trevor May, and after the team took the lead in the bottom of the frame, Jimenez was called upon to close things out in the ninth. The right-hander responded well to the situation, working around a one-out walk to shut the door. It would be premature to declare Jimenez a full-time closer, but he could be the most frequent recipient of save opportunities for Oakland given his success Thursday and the 11 saves he recorded last season.