The Athletics optioned Jimenez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The right-hander began the season in a high-leverage role and didn't give up an earned run in his first five appearances, but he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB over his past 10 innings. Six of those walks came in Jimenez's past four outings, and he'll head to Triple-A to work on his command.