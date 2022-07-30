Jimenez (shoulder) fired a perfect inning during which he struck out the side in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Albuquerque on Friday.

Jimenez made his rehab debut as expected and pounded 12 of his 16 pitches in for strikes during his dominant frame. The right-hander is slated to make another relief appearance with the Aviators on Sunday, and the the Associated Press reports manager Mark Kotsay will then meet with Jimenez to determine next steps.