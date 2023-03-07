Jimenez has struggled with his velocity this spring, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jimenez was throwing just 88-89 mph in his first Cactus League appearance before bumping it up to 91-93 mph his second time out. That's still down a bit from what he threw in 2022, which is especially concerning since he ended last season with a shoulder injury. Jimenez entered camp as arguably the favorite to close for the Athletics, but he'll probably need to show better velocity in order for the team to trust him in the role. Trevor May, Zach Jackson and Domingo Acevedo are alternatives for the closer job.