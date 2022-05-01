Jimenez (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the A's were downed 3-1 by the Guardians, giving up two unearned runs on two hits in the ninth inning.

Entering a 1-1 game, Jimenez saw the Oakland infield mess up two potential inning-ending double plays to set up a two-run double by pinch hitter Richie Palacios. The right-hander still has a 0.00 ERA, but he hasn't struck out a batter in his last three appearances and topped out at 93.9 mph with his fastball after touching 96 earlier this month. Lou Trivino (illness) is set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday and other arms in the A's bullpen are dealing right now, notably A.J. Puk, so Jimenez's opportunity to lock down the ninth-inning gig could be closing quickly.