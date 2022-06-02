Jimenez (2-3) recorded a hold but took the loss Wednesday, coughing up four runs on two hits and two walks in only two-thirds of an inning as the A's fell 5-4 to the Astros. He struck out two.

The right-hander got the final out of the eighth inning with Oakland protecting a 3-1 lead, but Jimenez unraveled in the ninth, walking in one run before serving up a bases-loaded double to Yordan Alvarez. Jimenez has been tagged for eight runs over his last three appearances, sending his ERA soaring from 0.49 to 3.92, but the fact that no other Oakland reliever is pitching particularly well at the moment should buy him some extra time to turn things around and hang onto the closer role.