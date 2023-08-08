Jimenez (0-1) took the loss against the Rangers on Monday, allowing two earned runs on a hit and a walk over one inning.

Jimenez was making his first appearance since being activated from the injured list Saturday, and he ultimately couldn't snap the stretch of poor pitching that had come to define his five-outing rehab assignment. The right-hander at least didn't give up overly hard contact -- the two runs he surrendered came via a fielder's choice groundout and a sacrifice fly -- but Jimenez, who was a trusted and versatile asset as a rookie with 11 saves and four holds, likely needs to knock off more rust before being consistently called on for higher-leverage work.