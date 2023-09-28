Jimenez (0-2) took the loss against the Twins on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a wild pitch over one inning.

Jimenez wasn't up to the task of preserving the 4-4 tie he inherited when entering in the eighth, allowing Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach to reach safely via a single and double, respectively, to lead off the frame, before advancing the latter to third on a wild pitch and then allowing him to cross the plate via Ryan Jeffers' run-scoring sacrifice fly. The right-hander's stumble snapped an extended stretch of strong performances for Jimenez, who'd generated scoreless appearances in 13 of his previous 14 trips to the mound, including six straight.