Jimenez (shoulder) has progressed to throwing out to 90 feet this week, but he still needs to be stretched out over the next 7-10 days, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander has made steady progress over the last few days, considering he hadn't picked up a ball during his recovery until Monday. Even though Jimenez appears to have made up some ground quickly, this report implies the Athletics will remain cautious with him with respect to an activation date. There's likely a chance Jimenez is sent on a brief rehab assignment as well, given he went on the injured list June 21.